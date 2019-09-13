Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
28 State St.
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Cardenuto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Cardenuto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Cardenuto Obituary
Cardenuto, Frances TROY Frances Cardenuto, 94 passed away on September 11, 2019, at Eddy Heritage House. Frances was born and raised in Troy and the daughter to the late Leo Dinova and Philomena Terrible Dinova; and the loving wife to the late Frank Cardenuto. She worked at Cluett & Peabody as a seamstress. Frances enjoyed going to the casino, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving daughter Gail Cardenuto; her siblings, Philomena Tretheway and Michael Dinova; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Frank and mother and father, Frances was predeceased by an infant son; and her siblings, Samuel Dinova, Antoinette Roy, Nicholas Dinova and Manny Dinova. Family and friends are invited and may call from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed at 10 a.m. by the Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Frances may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Download Now