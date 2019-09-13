|
|
Cardenuto, Frances TROY Frances Cardenuto, 94 passed away on September 11, 2019, at Eddy Heritage House. Frances was born and raised in Troy and the daughter to the late Leo Dinova and Philomena Terrible Dinova; and the loving wife to the late Frank Cardenuto. She worked at Cluett & Peabody as a seamstress. Frances enjoyed going to the casino, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving daughter Gail Cardenuto; her siblings, Philomena Tretheway and Michael Dinova; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Frank and mother and father, Frances was predeceased by an infant son; and her siblings, Samuel Dinova, Antoinette Roy, Nicholas Dinova and Manny Dinova. Family and friends are invited and may call from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed at 10 a.m. by the Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Frances may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019