Yankowski, Frances D. CLIFTON PARK Frances D. "Fran" Yankowski, 86, formerly of Galway and Guilderland, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home in Clifton Park. Born on May 27, 1933, Fran was the daughter of the late Anna Pisano Lombardi and Albino Lombardi; and the sister of the late Josephine Mageean. A 1951 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady, she graduated with an R.N. degree in general nursing from the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. Fran met the love of her life, Joseph H. Yankowski Sr., in 1955 while Joe was recovering from surgery at Ellis Hospital. They were married on November 16, 1957, and remained married until Joe passed away suddenly on April 9, 1998. Professionally, Fran worked as a nurse and educator. She worked as a registered nurse at Ellis Hospital for 22 years before returning to Russell Sage College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. She was employed by the Capital Region BOCES, where she taught practical nursing for 22 years, retiring in 1998. Fran also served as the vice president of the SAS BOCES faculty association for 18 years. Fran was a charter member of the Galway Ambulance Corps and former member and past president of the Galway Women's Club. She was also a member of the Galway Players, serving in a variety of backstage roles. Fran served on the New York State Division of the 's Educational Committee and was a past president of the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. Fran is survived by her three sons, Joseph H. Yankowski Jr. (Tamara) of Waterford, William F. Yankowski (Catherine) of Guilderland, and Stephen M. Yankowski (Aimee) of West Sand Lake. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Christopher (Cassidy Wachtel) of Glenville, and Matthew and Bridget Yankowski of Guilderland, Ekaterina Yankowski of Ballston Spa and Dmitry Yankowski of Albany; and Kayla Auclaire (Jeff Broderick) of Troy; and three great-grandchildren Kaelynn Yankowski of West Sand Lake and Jordan and Tyler Broderick of Troy. The family would like to thank the staff at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home's Ensign Point for their compassion, concern and caring for Fran. The job you do is a real BFD and the family appreciates all of your heartfelt efforts. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass in Fran's memory will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, in St. Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church, 3500 Carman Road, Guilderland. A private burial will be held in the spring in St. Stephen's Catholic Church Cemetery, Hagaman. Charitable contributions may be made in Fran's name to your favorite animal rescue organization or the . Online condolences may be made at







