Jordan, Frances Dugan CLIFTON PARK Frances Dugan Jordan of Clifton Park peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her family at her daughter's Johnsonville home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in Mahanoy City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul Vincent and Anna Helen Verrracco Dugan and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Chester, Pa. Frances married William E. Jordan on June 10, 1950, and was his beloved wife for over 64 years in marriage until his passing on April 17, 2014. Mrs. Jordan retired in 1993 from United Progress in Albany where she had been the office manger and receptionist. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, active in her community as a member of the Shenendehowa Book Discussion Group, Tiny Treasures Group and the Embroidery Guild, both in Clifton Park, the Hudson Adirondack Daylilies Society and of many Bridge clubs. She was the devoted mother of Gail Casals of Johnsonville, William Francis (Marcy) Jordan of Kansas City, Mo. and Jeffery Paul Jordan of Clifton Park; cherished grandmother of Brad (Anna VanHorn) Anderson, Jill (Richard Buckner) Draper, Jonathan (Elisabeth) Draper, Leanne (Michael) Wasleski and Alex (Annie) Jordan; adored great-grandmother of Stella and Asher Anderson, twins Jordan and Drake Wasleski and of Willa and Colin Draper; sister of the late Paul Dennis Dugan; also survived by several nieces and nephews and special friend Mery Weeden. A special thank you to Community Hospice and Nurse Marsha for compassionate care and primary provider, Steven Balsamo. A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the immediate family at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte-9, Clifton Park followed by private interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Capital Roots, 594 River St., Troy, NY, 12180, in memory of Frances Dugan Jordan. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com