Hogan, Frances E. ALBANY Frances E. Hogan, age 90, passed away at home on September 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and raised in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Albany and named after her father, she was the only child of the late Francis "Frank" Vincent Hogan and Helen Callan Hogan. Fran, as she was known to her many friends, graduated from Albany High School and attended Russell Sage College, and then worked for 41 years for what is now Verizon. Growing up, she was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church and her deep faith sustained her throughout her life. Fran enjoyed travel, fine dining, dancing, and telling clever jokes, and she was a night owl who said she never learned to cook because she wanted to dine out four nights a week and have leftovers the other three. She is survived by her dearest friend and next-door neighbor Pat Flynn; as well as cousins including Sheila McCormick (Bill), Alice Murabito (late Frank), Connie Cheeseman (late Paul), Tony Hinman (late Thomasina), Joyce Butterfield (Whitney), and Sarah Hinman Ryan (Geoffrey). Special thanks are extended to Community Hospice and also Betsy Simmons for their support and care of Fran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Monday, October 5, at 12 p.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany (please use parking lot entrance). Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands, where her family will see her home. Donations in Fran's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.