Wright, Frances E. WATERFORD Frances E. Wright formerly of Waterford, passed away quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, January 22, 2019, while in hospice care in Chapel Hill, N.C. She was born on November 25, 1920 to the late Walter and Manila (Farley) Yattaw. Fran graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1938. During World War II, she worked at the Watervliet Arsenal as a technician inspecting and calibrating shell casings. She was later employed at Robert Reis Manufacturing Company as a seamstress and apparel inspector and as a secretary at both Waterford High School and the Waterford Water Works. She spent most of her working life as partner, accountant, designer and all around "Girl Friday" for the family business, Maloney's Flower Shop in Waterford. She was a member of the Ford Hose Auxiliary, St. Mary's PTA and volunteered her time to Waterford's Girl Scout troops. She attended St. Mary's Church and had a fervent devotion to St. Anthony. Fran was a very intelligent, practical and creative person. She loved the Saratoga races, bingo, shopping, sewing and crafts, but especially enjoyed spending time with the whole family. She and Joe were happily married for 67 years. They were both exceptionally loving parents and are sorely missed. She leaves behind a son, J. Craig (Carole) Wright of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; two daughters, Sharon (Todd) Bader of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Donna (J. Clark) Gregory of Cohoes, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; and ten great- grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Albert Wright; son Sidney Thomas Wright; daughter Lori Anne Wright; and brothers, Joseph, James and Claude Yattaw. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Waterford, NY on Saturday March 23, at 9:30 a.m. The family will receive friends afterwards in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Online condolences may be made at brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary