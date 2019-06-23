Services Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd. 149 Old Loudon Road Latham , NY 12110 (518) 785-8161 Wake 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM chapel of St. Joseph's Provincial House Latham , NY View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM chapel of St. Joseph's Provincial House Latham , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM chapel of St. Joseph's Provincial House Latham , NY View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frances Eustace Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sister Frances Eustace CSJ

Eustace, Sister Frances CSJ LATHAM Sister Frances Eustace, CSJ (Sister Frances Regis), 97, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 74 years. Sister Frances was born in Paterson, N.J., on October 30, 1921, daughter of the late Francis and Louise O'Brien Eustace. After graduating from Lyndhurst High School in New Jersey, she attended Douglass College of Rutgers University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I.) where she met the Sisters of St. Joseph. From 1943 to 1944 during World War II and as part of the war effort, Sister Frances worked as an aeronautical engineering assistant at Curtiss Wright Corporation which was, at that time, the largest aircraft manufacturer in the U.S., supplying planes in large numbers to our armed forces. On March 19, 1945, Sister Frances entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph and professed final vows on August 15, 1950. She received a bachelor's degree in English from The College of Saint Rose, a master's degree in English literature from The Catholic University of America (CUA) and a Ph.D. in English education, also from CUA. In addition, Sister Frances received training in clinical-pastoral education at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany, and St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J., and studied ministry enrichment and pastoral care at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. Sister Frances spent her first 10 years as a Sister of St. Joseph as a teacher of English in high schools of the Albany and Syracuse Dioceses. After completing her doctoral studies, she was a professor of English at The College of Saint Rose where she also served as department chairperson. Sister Frances later used her clinical-pastoral training by working with Dorothy Day at St. Joseph Catholic Worker House, 36 East 1st Street, New York City; by assisting persons with drug-related problems at Ardis House Therapeutic Community in New York City; by working in pastoral care at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, and Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, N.J.; by serving in parish ministry at St. Ambrose Parish, Avenel, N.J., and St. Rose of Lima Parish, Syracuse; and by volunteering at St. Joseph's Provincial House as a member of the staffs in both the archives and the infirmary and in the province's social justice endeavors. Our congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph, was founded in 1650 to discern and respond to the most crucial needs of the times in a way that brings about unity and reconciliation, and Sister Frances was a Sister of St. Joseph to the core of her being. When the needs called, she "rolled up her sleeves" and responded generously to students in need of an education, to the elderly in need of comfort and care, to persons with AIDS in need of a listening heart, to the addicted in need of hope and encouragement, to the homeless in need of respect and hospitality. Sister Frances was a natural at building bridges as she furthered Jesus' mission, and she embraced every effort with great joy, passion and energy. In her enthusiastic response to present needs and her clear and far-reaching vision for a future based on Gospel justice, Sister Frances made an enormous difference in our world. She leaves us a legacy of deep faith in our common vision and mission as Sisters of St. Joseph to work so that "All may be one," and we will miss her dearly. Sister Frances is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews and their families; by many dear cousins and friends; and by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. In addition to her parents, Sister Frances was predeceased by her brothers, William Eustace and Father Francisco Eustace, OFM; and by her sister, Patricia Fallon. Sister Frances' wake will be held in the chapel of St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham, on Monday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m. with the prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the chapel of the Provincial House on Tuesday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Sister Frances' memory may be made to the Development Office, Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019