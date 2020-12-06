1/
Frances G. Lansing
1930 - 2020
Lansing, Frances G. TROY Frances G. Lansing, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Troy on March 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Genevieve F. (Lutz) Lansing. Fran graduated from Troy High School and worked as a legal secretary for many years before retiring. Fran was a very social lady and loved regaling family and friends with stories of her many vacations to Las Vegas, New York City, Florida and Mexico. She loved going to the casinos and bingo and going out to dinner. Fran is survived by three nieces, Cynthia Jarose of Latham, Rose Colloton of Sand Lake and Linda Kenyan of Saratoga Springs and several cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her three brothers, George, John and Earl. Services will be private. Burial in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. To leave a special message for the family online, visit, NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
