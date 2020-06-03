Gilcoyne, Frances E. CLIFTON PARK Frances "Francie" (DeSorrento) Gilcoyne passed away on May 29, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after enjoying a beautiful, long life of 96 years. Born the youngest daughter of six children to loving parents Nazarrano "Ned" DeSorrento and Rose (Romeo) DeSorrento. She was raised and educated in Watervliet, graduating from Watervliet High School and was employed by Behr Manning/Norton in Watervliet. She married her beloved husband Thomas G. Gilcoyne July 28, 1970. They were members of the Country Club of Troy. She also was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, Donna (Jack) Conroy, John Jablonski, James (Karen) DeSorrento, Mark DeSorrento, Carole (Joe) Jeraci, Maureen (Scott) Owens, Ned Alaskey, Amy (Mark) Giaquinto and Paul DeSorrento; along with special friends, Susan Kane, Michele and Michael Greene; many great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Tom; Francie was predeceased by her parents Ned and Rose Desorrento; all her brothers and sisters, Anthony (Emily) DeSorrento, Otto (Nancy) DeSorrento, Mary Jablonski, Dorothy (Arthur) DeLuca, Ned (Cindy) DeSorrento; as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy, where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Francie's memory to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY, 12204. To sign the condolence book, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 3, 2020.