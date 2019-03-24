Schoch, Frances H. REXFORD Frances H. Schoch, 91, formerly of Rexford, beloved wife of the late Wilhelm Schoch, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Glendale Nursing Home. She was born in Lynn, Mass. on April 28, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillian Rogers Wadden. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Lynn and Emmanuel College in Boston where she received her bachelor's degree in chemistry. In her early years, Frances had worked for the G.E. Project Hermes in Malta. She was a house wife and homemaker. Frances had been a faithful communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. She loved canoeing in lakes and streams both local and in the Adirondacks. She was an avid knitter and sewer making her own clothes and household items as well as gifts for her grandchildren. She could be found most days walking three miles around the streets near her home. She loved watching the birds come to her bird feeder. Frances was a voracious reader and frequented the Clifton Park library weekly. She loved doing the Sunday Times crossword puzzle and nearly always finished them. She had strong views regarding religion and politics and loved sharing them. She loved recanting memories of growing up with her twin sister Mary. She enjoyed spending time with family and especially reunions at Great Camp Sagamore. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilhelm Schoch for 66 years before his passing on February 22, 2018. She was the devoted mother of David (Eileen), Michael (Barbara), Paul (Sue), William (Nina) and Timothy (Elaine) Schoch; sister of her twin, Mary (the late Guy) Olivier, Walter (Claire) Wadden and Alice (John) Caunter; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park for Frances's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. A calling hour will precede the Mass from 9-10 a.m. in the Church Chapel. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glendale Nursing Home Activity Dept., 59 Hetcheltown Rd., Scotia, NY, 12302 or to Community Hospice Foundation Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary