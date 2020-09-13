Rysedorph, Frances Jean ROTTERDAM Frances Jean Rysedorph, 84, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. Our sweet angel was born March 2, 1936, to Francis and Jean Banaszewski Ziobroski. Franny graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1954. Franny was employed by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance retiring after over thirty years of service. Franny was an accomplished crocheter and knitter. The Polka Spotlight radio program could be heard wafting on Sunday mornings throughout the house. She was an avid polka-dancing enthusiast and in retirement relished the summer months spent swimming in her pool. Franny was predeceased by her parents, and twin sister Jean Ziobroski, at infancy. She is survived by her loving daughter, Debbie (Robert) Mataraso of Halfmoon; son, Johnny of Rotterdam, her primary caregiver; puppy, Bonnie Jean; a brother, nephew, and numerous cousins. Services were private for the immediate family. Interment was in Most Holy Redeemer in Niskayuna. Memorials in Franny's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
