1/1
Frances Jean Rysedorph
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rysedorph, Frances Jean ROTTERDAM Frances Jean Rysedorph, 84, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. Our sweet angel was born March 2, 1936, to Francis and Jean Banaszewski Ziobroski. Franny graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1954. Franny was employed by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance retiring after over thirty years of service. Franny was an accomplished crocheter and knitter. The Polka Spotlight radio program could be heard wafting on Sunday mornings throughout the house. She was an avid polka-dancing enthusiast and in retirement relished the summer months spent swimming in her pool. Franny was predeceased by her parents, and twin sister Jean Ziobroski, at infancy. She is survived by her loving daughter, Debbie (Robert) Mataraso of Halfmoon; son, Johnny of Rotterdam, her primary caregiver; puppy, Bonnie Jean; a brother, nephew, and numerous cousins. Services were private for the immediate family. Interment was in Most Holy Redeemer in Niskayuna. Memorials in Franny's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were under the direction of the Bekkering Ellis Funeral Home Scotia, N.Y. Online condolences may be made at bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved