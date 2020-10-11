1/1
Frances Joy "Fran" Hunt
1953 - 2020
Hunt, Frances Joy "Fran" PETERSBURGH Frances Joy "Fran" Hunt, 67, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born on August 10, 1953, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Norma (Main) Evans. Fran loved living life to its fullest! She spent her time supporting her grandchildren as one of their biggest cheerleaders at all of their different events. Fran enjoyed the beach, shopping, time spent with friends, family vacations, and history. Her heart beat true to the Red, White and Blue as she was a very proud patriot. She was a member of the Petersburgh Methodist Church and the Women's Fellowship Group. Fran is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald J. Hunt; her beloved children, Christie Hunt, Steven (Mary Lou) Hunt and Brandon (Kimberly) Hunt; her cherished grandchildren, Cody, Daniel, Elizabeth, Jacob and Fallyn; and her sisters, Nancy Evans Lill and Donna Evans Farrara. Fran is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Fran was predeceased by her siblings, Roberta Evans and Robert Evans, Jr.; nephews, Scott Marsche and Matthew Farrara; and great-nephew Cian Bissonette. Those wishing to remember Fran in a special way may make memorial contributions in her name to the Petersburg Rescue Squad, or a charity of their choice. Although, she would prefer you would remember her by going out and voting on November 3, something she was looking forward to doing. Funeral services for Fran will be held on Tuesday. October 13, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road in Petersburgh. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks will be required for entry and social distancing will be practiced at all times. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
66 Armsby Road
Petersburgh, NY 12138
(518) 658-3751
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
