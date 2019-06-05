Flynn, Frances L. TROY Frances "Fran" L. Flynn, 101, died peacefully, May 31, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Edward S. and Anna Nolan Pickering; and the wife of 55 years of the late Frank J. Flynn. Fran was with the original Rototiller Company as the assistant treasurer. She retired in 1981 from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance after 16 years of service. A communicant of Sacred Heart Church for the past 71 years, she lived and practiced her faith. After retiring, she volunteered for over 20 years with the Sisters of St. Joseph at the Bethany Center and the Catholic Charities Transportation Program. She regarded this effort as "the love of her life." She loved her family and was a devoted dog lover. Survivors include Peg Williams (Jeffery C.), Frank Flynn Jr. (Cheryl S.), and Jane F. Harrigan (Michael J.). Additional survivors include seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as three nieces, cousins and their families. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward J. Pickering; her sister, Virginia A. Hartley; and a close cousin, Harold Nolan. The funeral will be held on Friday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will occur in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Donations in Fran's memory may be made to Sacred Heart School or to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 5, 2019