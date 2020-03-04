Frances L. Heimburg

Obituary
Heimburg, Frances L. SARATOGA Frances L. Heimburg, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Frances was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eva Van Zandt. Frances was the devoted wife to the late William F. Heimburg. They were married 25 years. Frances enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, doing puzzles and reading. She retired from the Telephone Company in 1983. Frances spent many a day fishing on Lake Ontario with the love of her life, William. Frances had a special place in her heart for animals. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and liked to refer to everyone as "Dolly." Frances is survived by her daughter, Sheila George (William) Eaton; her son, Peter George Jr. (Theresa), and William (Sue) Heimburg; her grandchildren, William (Martha) George, William Eaton (Heather Dashnaw), David (Michelle) Eaton, and Kevin Eaton; her three great-grandchildren. Frances was predeceased by her two sisters. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Waterviliet on Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Albany.

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 4, 2020
