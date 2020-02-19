Mahar, Frances L. ALBANY Frances Lawson Mahar passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on February 15, 2020, the same day as her mother's birthday. She was born in Rutland, Vt., the daughter of Benjamin T. and Frances (Kelly) Lawson. Fran was a graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names in Albany, and a retiree of the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance. She was a former member of the Country Club of Troy and the Kenwood Braille Association. Fran was the widow of Frank C. Mahar, who died in 1994. She was the beloved sister of the late Dorothy F. Lawson and Benjamin T. Lawson; and sister-in-law of the late Elizabeth VanDeloo Lawson. She is survived by her stepson, Frank C. Mahar (Carol); and her nieces and nephew, Mary E. Lawson, Amy K. Healy, Benjamin T. Lawson (Sandra) and Katherine F. Nagy (Charles). She is also survived by eight grandnieces and grandnephews and one great-grandnephew. There will be no calling hours. Fran's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany on Friday, February 21, at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Fran may make a contribution to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 or the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020