Burke, Frances M. RENSSELAER Frances M. Burke, 86 of Rensselaer, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Frances was born in Rensselaer, the daughter of the late William and Fannie Smith. She graduated from St. John's Academy in Rensselaer and later worked as a legal secretary for O'Connell and Aronowitz in Albany. Frances was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey C. Burke Jr. Survivors include her sons, William (Faith) Burke, Geoffrey Burke III; and daughters, Mary Burke and Patricia Burke. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Angela (Ryan) Sickles, Matthew, Michael (Carina) and Christine Burke, Bryan Cross and Michael and Dylan Jones; as well as great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Jonah Sickles. Friends may call from 10 -11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frances's name to the Bruen Rescue Squad, 1116 Red Mill Rd., Rensselaer, NY 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2019