Kowalski, Frances M. ALBANY Frances M. Kowalski, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A lifelong resident of Albany, she worked for the New York Bar Association until her retirement. Frances was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, John A. Kowalski; and infant son, John. She is survived by her loving children, daughters, Mary Ann Hammond (Robert) and Connie Snyder (Walter) and her son, Stephen Kowalski (Stephanie); her grandchidren, Jason Snyder (Tara), Robert J. Hammond (Katie), Brian Snyder (Alyssa), and Mary Beth Pitcher (Steve). She is also survived by by her cherished great-grandchildren, Clare and Kate Snyder, Jack and Luke Hammond, Axel and Annette Snyder, and Juliette Pitcher. Funeral services on Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. At the request of the family, there will be no visitation hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a message for the family please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2019