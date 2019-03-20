Krawczyk, Frances M. WATERFORD Frances M. Guzek Wolanin Krawczyk, 89 of Bluebird Court, passed away peacefully embraced by her loving family at the Eddy Village Green on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born in Cohoes on July 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Carrie Guzek; and beloved wife of the late Edward Krawczyk. She was a 1947 graduate of Cohoes High School and 1948 graduate of Mildred Elley Business School in Albany. Frances worked for 25 years in her parents' business, the Saratoga Super Market Inc. as cashier and bookkeeper. When the business was sold in 1971, she was employed by Cohoes Savings Bank for 17 years in many capacities, primarily customer service. She was the executive member of Savings Bank Women for many years. She was a 50-year member of St. Michael's Rosary Society where she held the office of vice president for 15 years and worked on many committees. She was a member of the P.N.A. girl's drum corps as a drummer and majorette 10 years. They won many awards. She was a member of the Powder Puff Bowling League and also their treasurer for a few years. Frances enjoyed the Saratoga Race Track, the Casino, playing cards, and gardening. Frances is survived by her two loving daughters, Karen A. Green of Valatie and Sharon A. Thompson of Waterford; her grandchildren, Leslie P. and Shawn M. Green, Jada M., Harry J., and Carrie T.J. Thompson; and her sister Carol A. (Vern) Barrows of The Villages of Florida. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mildred E. Scesny of Cohoes. Funeral from the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Friday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those wishing to remember Frances in a special way may make donations to Special Projects at St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes, NY, 12047. fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary