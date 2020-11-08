O'Keefe, Frances M. GUILDERLAND Frances Mary (Cordi) O'Keefe, 74, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side, November 3, 2020, after a long illness at Winterberry Heights. Frances was born on October 2, 1946, in Albany, a daughter of Vincent and Sophie (Prusinski) Cordi. Fran was educated in Albany schools, graduated from St. Patrick's Elementary School in 1960 and was a 1964 graduate of Mercy Secretarial High School. She began her employment after high school with what was then the New York Telephone Co. At the age of 22, she became a supervisor in the Albany office in charge of the order department. Fran's long career with AT&T, N.Y. Telephone and finally Verizon in management, ended with her retirement in 1992 after 28 years of service. After a three year hiatus, during which she cared for her mother and supervised the building of her new home in Guilderland, she began what became a 14-year career as an administrative assistant in special education for the Guilderland Central School District. She retired in 2009 to take care of her mother. Fran loved the outdoors, her flowers and gardens. She helped with the outdoor maintenance of her home; be it mowing lawns or working in the woods with her husband on their seven and a half acre homestead. She loved sewing, crocheting and made many beautiful bed spreads for the family. She also cared for her mother who spent the last 14 years of her life living with Fran and her husband. Fran is survived by her husband, Bob of Orono; sister-in-law, Pat Hatch of Winthrop; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Royce Morrison of Otis; brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Cindy O'Keefe of Old Town; nephews, Vince Cordi of Guilderland, and John (Robin) Cordi of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and a niece, Sherri (Russ) Tallman of Guilderland. She is also survived by many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Fran was predeceased by her parents and brother, Vince. Fran's family would like to thank the staff of Winterberry Heights and Northern Light Hospice for their care of Fran on her journey. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Fran was a very generous person who gave to many charities and causes. Those who wish to remember Fran in a special way may make gifts in her memory to her favorite charity - The Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA, 02114.