1/1
Frances M. O'Keefe
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Keefe, Frances M. GUILDERLAND Frances Mary (Cordi) O'Keefe, 74, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side, November 3, 2020, after a long illness at Winterberry Heights. Frances was born on October 2, 1946, in Albany, a daughter of Vincent and Sophie (Prusinski) Cordi. Fran was educated in Albany schools, graduated from St. Patrick's Elementary School in 1960 and was a 1964 graduate of Mercy Secretarial High School. She began her employment after high school with what was then the New York Telephone Co. At the age of 22, she became a supervisor in the Albany office in charge of the order department. Fran's long career with AT&T, N.Y. Telephone and finally Verizon in management, ended with her retirement in 1992 after 28 years of service. After a three year hiatus, during which she cared for her mother and supervised the building of her new home in Guilderland, she began what became a 14-year career as an administrative assistant in special education for the Guilderland Central School District. She retired in 2009 to take care of her mother. Fran loved the outdoors, her flowers and gardens. She helped with the outdoor maintenance of her home; be it mowing lawns or working in the woods with her husband on their seven and a half acre homestead. She loved sewing, crocheting and made many beautiful bed spreads for the family. She also cared for her mother who spent the last 14 years of her life living with Fran and her husband. Fran is survived by her husband, Bob of Orono; sister-in-law, Pat Hatch of Winthrop; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Royce Morrison of Otis; brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Cindy O'Keefe of Old Town; nephews, Vince Cordi of Guilderland, and John (Robin) Cordi of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and a niece, Sherri (Russ) Tallman of Guilderland. She is also survived by many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Fran was predeceased by her parents and brother, Vince. Fran's family would like to thank the staff of Winterberry Heights and Northern Light Hospice for their care of Fran on her journey. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Fran was a very generous person who gave to many charities and causes. Those who wish to remember Fran in a special way may make gifts in her memory to her favorite charity - The Shriner's Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA, 02114. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved