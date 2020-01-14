Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Wake 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM St. Ambrose Church Interment 12:30 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Spychalski, Frances M. (DiNuzzo) WATERVLIET Frances M. (DiNuzzo) Spychalski, age 88, entered eternal life on January 10, 2020, peacefully at home in the loving arms of her husband and daughter following a long and courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease. Born in Watervliet on June 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Domenica (Razzano) DiNuzzo. Frances was a lifelong Watervliet resident and a graduate of the Watervliet High School. She began her employment career at the former Behr Manning Company and worked until her marriage to the love of her life, Edward J. Spychalski on August 20, 1955, at the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Together they started a family and created a loving environment for their children. Frances will be especially remembered for her talents in the kitchen and her handicrafts, which she shared with family and friends. Once her children had grown, she returned to the workforce with the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation until her retirement in 1987. In addition to her husband, Frances is survived by her devoted daughter, Mary Ellen Roberts; special sons, Edward ( Kathy) Spychalski Jr., John (Mary) Spychalski, and Louis (Sara) Spychalski; cherished grandchildren, Ryan E. (Kayla) Roberts, Victoria Spychalski, Daniel Spychalski, Nina (Darin) Krupski, and Jonathan Spychalski; adored great-grandchildren, Darin Krupski and Charlotte Roberts; her sister, Faustine (John) DiCocco; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her brothers, Alson, Rinaldo, Louis, Eugene and Raymond; and her sister Dolores Shenaur. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bright Horizons and Daybreak as well as Vanessa's Angels, especially Audrey Lynon and Hazel Terrell, for the love, compassion, and special care given to Frances and her family during her illness. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Friends are invited and may call on the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Contributions may be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Frances M. Spychalski. Visit







