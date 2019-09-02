Hanable, Frances Maebelle ALBANY Mrs. Frances Maebelle Hanable, 94, formerly of Hamilton Street in Albany, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in her apartment. Mrs. Hanable resided in Albany since 1966 and had been a dietician at Albany Medical Center for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and younger siblings. Surviving are her children, one son Hampton Hanable Jr. of Redford, Mich.; and two daughters, Mrs. Tiaicher (Mary) Bondy of Port Richey, Fla. and Mrs. Yvonne Green of Washington, D.C.; three grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A family hour and viewing will be held at Garland Brothers Funeral Home, 75 Clinton Ave., Albany on Tuesday, September 3, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, September 6, in the Community Baptist Church in Mint Springs, Va. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. with a service at 12 p.m. Reverend John Allen of Staunton will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenville Cemetery in Greenville, Va.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 2, 2019