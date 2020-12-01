Mealey, Frances TROY Frances Mealey, 86 years young, entered eternal rest on November 27, 2020, after a brief illness with COVID-19. She was a resident of the Eddy Heritage House and Rehabilitation Center in Troy for the past two years. For a majority of her life, she lived in Schaghticoke with her son, daughter-in-law and her youngest grandchild, forever playmate and partner-in-crime, Maci Josephine. Born in Michigan in 1934, Fran moved to the Capital Region early in her life. She worked at the Watervliet Arsenal and Fine Line Furniture, Esquire Drug, and for over 30 years she was the department secretary in the Maintenance Department of Samaritan Hospital. Fran was the "voice" on the other end of the phone that many of her co-workers remember fondly. Fran was a former communicant of St. John's Church in Schaghticoke, where she served as eucharistic minister and taught Sunday school. In her later years, she enjoyed attending St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Latham. She was a volunteer member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Johnsonville Fire Department for many years, serving a term as president. She spent many summer days and nights behind the counter in the Johnsonville Food Booth at the Schaghticoke Fair, slinging hamburgers and sharing laughs with fairgoers. Fran was the daughter of Victor and Josephine Jimino of Troy; and sister of Paul (Ann) Keith and James (Nancy) Keith, also of Troy. Fran was the heart and soul of her family and is survived by her five children, JoAnn O'Brien of Mechanicville, Bonnie (John) Hoag of Shrewsbury, Mass., John (Sharon) DeMars of Schaghticoke, Vicki (Paul) Messick of Melrose and Shawn (Jennifer) Mealey of Schaghticoke. She cherished and loved her nine grandchildren, Chris (Amy), Brandi (Gary), John, Kevin, Staci (Benjamin), Shelbi (Jeremy), TJ, Rachelle, and Maci Jo; and her six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Trinity, Lilly, Olivia, Logan and Kenedi. Our family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the second floor of the Eddy Heritage House in Troy for their wonderful care, commitment and love that they showed, not only to Fran, but to her entire family throughout her stay. We would also like to thank Dr. Robert Benton, who had been by Fran's side for many years and had saved her life just as many times. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, December 3, at 1:30 p.m. in St. John's Cemetery, at the corner of Route 40 and Stillwater Bridge Road in Schaghticoke. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands in Fran's honor. Arrangements provided by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home in Troy. Please visit: mcloughlinmason.com
