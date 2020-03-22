Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances P. (LaBarr) Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clark, Frances P. (LaBarr) BALLSTON LAKE Frances P. Clark (LaBarr), age 72 of Ballston Lake, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Frances was the daughter of the late Francis and Gladys Brown LaBarr. She is survived by her children, John, Kimberly, James, and Kylleen; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as her many siblings. She also leaves behind her longtime friend and companion, Don. Frances was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly. She worked for CSEA-EBF until her retirement in 2012 and was a member of the Burnt Hills Baptist Church. She was passionate about supporting many charities and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Many will remember and miss her infectious laughter and smile. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in order to protect the health and well being of her many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, in memory of Fran.



