Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances R. Lefko. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM All Saints on the Hudson Church 121 N. Main St. Mechanicville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lefko, Frances R. MECHANICVILLE Mrs. Frances R. Lefko, 93 of Champlain Avenue, Riverside, died Thursday morning, November 7, 2019, at Ellis Residential Center, Schenectady, after an extended illness. She was born on November 6, 1926, daughter of the late Francis and Josephine Crouse Petronis. Fran's husband Vincent W. Lefko died March 16, 1992. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing the piano, caring and nursing back to health any and all animals. She was a lifetime member of the Henry F. Lefko American Legion Post 1644 Auxiliary, and a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church. Survivors include her three children, Vincent Lefko and wife Michele Cappelletti of Glenville, Debra and husband Gerald Lauer of Niskayuna, and David Lefko of Mechanicville; three grandchildren, Mariesa and Lee Katirai, Jeannine and Christopher Stewart and Maxwell Lauer; along with great-grandchildren, Audrey and Adalynn Stewart and Torin and Xander Katirai; a sister, Sister Suzanne Petronis, CSJ of Latham; and brother-in-law Robert Meyer of Mechanicville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Cecilia Meyer; and brother, Mick Crouse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, remembrences may be made to either Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or , in memory of Frances R. Lefko. To leave condolences and for directions, visit







Lefko, Frances R. MECHANICVILLE Mrs. Frances R. Lefko, 93 of Champlain Avenue, Riverside, died Thursday morning, November 7, 2019, at Ellis Residential Center, Schenectady, after an extended illness. She was born on November 6, 1926, daughter of the late Francis and Josephine Crouse Petronis. Fran's husband Vincent W. Lefko died March 16, 1992. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing the piano, caring and nursing back to health any and all animals. She was a lifetime member of the Henry F. Lefko American Legion Post 1644 Auxiliary, and a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church. Survivors include her three children, Vincent Lefko and wife Michele Cappelletti of Glenville, Debra and husband Gerald Lauer of Niskayuna, and David Lefko of Mechanicville; three grandchildren, Mariesa and Lee Katirai, Jeannine and Christopher Stewart and Maxwell Lauer; along with great-grandchildren, Audrey and Adalynn Stewart and Torin and Xander Katirai; a sister, Sister Suzanne Petronis, CSJ of Latham; and brother-in-law Robert Meyer of Mechanicville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Cecilia Meyer; and brother, Mick Crouse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, remembrences may be made to either Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or , in memory of Frances R. Lefko. To leave condolences and for directions, visit devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.