Frances S. Skelly (1926 - 2019)
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens
983 Watervliet Shaker Road
Colonie, NY
Skelly, Frances S. ALBANY Frances S. Skelly, 93, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born in Albany on April 30, 1926, a daughter to Louis and Lillian Flax. She was a lifelong resident of Albany. She was employed as a telephone operator for AT&T in Albany. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Dayton F. Skelly. She is survived by her son Dayton Skelly; a granddaughter Shannon Skelly; and a sister Doris Marchese. An entombment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Colonie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019
