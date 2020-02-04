Scattareggia, Frances WATERVLIET Frances Scattareggia, 87 of Watervliet, entered into eternal life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late Frank and Madeline Mangini Fisher and beloved wife of the late Eugene Scattareggia, Sr. Frances is survived by her loving companion Anthony Roselli; children, Vincenza (Patrick) Zucaro, Peter (Monica) Scattareggia, and Nicholas (Apryl Donato) Scattareggia. Grandchildren, Pasquale, Peter, Bianca, Peter Vincent, Francesca, Stephanie, Eugene III, Carissa, Nicholas Frank and Ava. Great-grandchildren, James, Marianna, Anthony, Axel and Gianna. She was predeceased by her beloved son Frank Scattareggia; her daughter-in-law, Pamela Scattareggia; and her siblings, James, Josephine, Isabelle, Rose, Frank and John. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Fran retired in 1992 from the Troy School District after many years of service. She was a member of the Italian Community Center in Troy and Colonie Elks Ladies Auxilliary. Fran and Anthony enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy with Fr. Richard Donovan, OFM, Pastor officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Friends may visit with the family prior to the Mass on Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church. Family requests no flowers.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020