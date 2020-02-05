Collins, Frances T. EAST GREENBUSH Frances (Treanor) Collins, 71, formerly of Rensselaer, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. "Pie" and Frances G. (Britt) Treanor, and stepdaughter of the late Helen Carroll Treanor. Fran was a graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany, class 1966. She worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education in Albany for over 44 years. Fran was a longtime Sunday School teacher at the former St. Joseph's Church in Rensselaer. She was a 50 year member and past president of the Gerald O'Neil American Legion Post 1683 Auxiliary. She was a founding member and past secretary of the Rensselaer High School PTSA. Fran is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ronald B. Collins; her children, Sharleen M. (Michael) Remington and Ronald B. (Kari) Collins Jr.; her sister Patricia A. (Mary Chambers) Savoie; her grandchildren, Michael James, Collin and Meagan Remington; and granddog Lola. She is also survived by her brother-in-law David (Dawn) Collins of Colorado; nephews, David and Steven Savoie, niece Saemi Collins and several cousins. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, Herrick Street, Rensselaer. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will follow the Mass in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection, 341 Northern Blvd., Albany, NY, 12204. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2020