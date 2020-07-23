Frances Toomajian

Toomajian, Frances BRUNSWICK Frances Helen Furdyna Toomajian, wife of the late Charles R. Toomajian, passed away at home on January 2, 2020, at 100 years young. Frances was a lifelong Troy/Brunswick resident. She lived a life that mattered and will be remembered by all whose lives she touched. Survivors include her stepchildren, Charles R. (Liz) Toomajian and Carol Ann Toomajian; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Donations in Frances' memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 416 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180.