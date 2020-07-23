1/
Frances Toomajian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toomajian, Frances BRUNSWICK Frances Helen Furdyna Toomajian, wife of the late Charles R. Toomajian, passed away at home on January 2, 2020, at 100 years young. Frances was a lifelong Troy/Brunswick resident. She lived a life that mattered and will be remembered by all whose lives she touched. Survivors include her stepchildren, Charles R. (Liz) Toomajian and Carol Ann Toomajian; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Donations in Frances' memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 416 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Inurnment
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Francis was a part of my life growing up in South Troy. She and my mother were good friends.i remember her as being such a fine lady. She was very active in Holy Trinity Church. The last few years has seen the passing of many women like her that made that parish tick!
Barbara urban
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved