Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Church Wynantskill , NY

Weidenbacher, Frances WATERVLIET Frances Weidenbacher of Watervliet entered into eternal life on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ravena, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary Strazzeri Pomellitto; and the beloved wife of the late Donald Weidenbacher. Mrs. Weidenbacher retired from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy after many years of service, upon retirement Frances enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the Racino, cooking, and reading mystery novels but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband Don and her family. Survivors include her sons, Jim and Rose Marie Manico of Latham and Joseph and Marge Manico of Rochester; she was the proud grandmother of Marlo (Andy) Pedersen, Jim (Tracey) Manico, Matthew (Julie) Manico, Michael (Jill) Manico, Chris and Nicole Manico and Carly Manico; seven great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Carmella Dibella and Frankie Pomellitto. She was pre-deceased by her sister Josephine Tozzi; and brothers, Sammy and Carmen Pomellitto. Frances is also survived by several neices and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill. Inurnment will follow in St. Jean's Cemetery, Troy. Anyone wishing to make donations in Frances memory may send contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.







Weidenbacher, Frances WATERVLIET Frances Weidenbacher of Watervliet entered into eternal life on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ravena, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary Strazzeri Pomellitto; and the beloved wife of the late Donald Weidenbacher. Mrs. Weidenbacher retired from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy after many years of service, upon retirement Frances enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the Racino, cooking, and reading mystery novels but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband Don and her family. Survivors include her sons, Jim and Rose Marie Manico of Latham and Joseph and Marge Manico of Rochester; she was the proud grandmother of Marlo (Andy) Pedersen, Jim (Tracey) Manico, Matthew (Julie) Manico, Michael (Jill) Manico, Chris and Nicole Manico and Carly Manico; seven great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Carmella Dibella and Frankie Pomellitto. She was pre-deceased by her sister Josephine Tozzi; and brothers, Sammy and Carmen Pomellitto. Frances is also survived by several neices and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill. Inurnment will follow in St. Jean's Cemetery, Troy. Anyone wishing to make donations in Frances memory may send contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019

