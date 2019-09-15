Francesca Mazzariello

Obituary
Mazzariello, Francesca NORTH GREENBUSH Francesca Mazzariello, 60, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, surrounded by her loving partner and his family. Born in Troy, Francesca was the daughter to the late Giovanni Mazzariello and Immacolata Carbone Mazzariello. Francesca graduated from Troy High School and Hudson Valley Community College, she was a public health administrator for the New York State Department of Health, retiring in 2017. Francesca is survived by her loving partner Larry Grimmer and his family Lawrence (Tosha) Grimmer, Kristopher (Julie) Grimmer, Kelle (Vinny Delango) Grimmer, Dorothy Grimmer, Theodore Grimmer and Evan Grimmer; her sister-in-law Antonietta Mazzariello; her nieces and nephews, John (Jennifer) Mazzariello, Tina (Kevin) Graber, and Joseph (Chelsea) Mazzariello; and her great-nieces and nephews, Sophia, John, Joseph Brianna and Vincenza. In addition to her mother and father, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Mazzariello. There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, in St. Joseph Church, corner of Third Street and Jackson Street, Troy. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by John H. Clinton Funeral Home (now located at Wynantskill Funeral Home). Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.

Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
