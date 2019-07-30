|
|
Cichello, Francesco A. CLIFTON PARK Francesco A. Cichello, 85, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Survived by his wife Diana Troiano Cichello; his daughter Francesca Cichello; and her husband Adam Daily; his grandson Roman Daily. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday July 31, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Thursday August 1, at St. Clement's Church 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 30, 2019