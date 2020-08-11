Alfano, Francesco ALBANY Francesco Alfano, 77, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Tammaro, Italy. He was a graduate of an Italian apprentice and became an electrical engineer. He spent five years in Switzerland working before coming to the United States at the age of 33. He began his career with Bruno Machinery in Troy where he worked for 33 years. He then went to work for Met Weld in Altamont before retiring in 2010. Francesco loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to Sunday dinners where everyone would gather to share laughter throughout the day. He was predeceased by his parents, Luigi and Luigia Alfano; and a grandson, Luigi Alfano. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Antonia Alfano; a daughter, Concettina Johnson (Carl) of Troy; three sons, Luigi Alfano (Rosemary) of Troy, Giuseppe Alfano (Gina) of Troy and Vincenzo Alfano (Suzanne) of East Greenbush; eleven grandchildren who he considered his pride and joy, Charlotte and Michael Johnson, Antonia, Rosa and Francesco Alfano, Francesco, Rosanna, Michele, MariaAurora and Vincenzo Alfano, and Anna Alfano; one brother, Vincenzo Alfano (Deborah) of Albany; four sisters, Maria DiMatteo (Andrea) of Italy, Rosa Fattore (late Vittorio) of Italy, Graziella Simeone (late Giuseppe), and Pasqua Cafaro (Benny). Also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The family would like to send a special thanks to Tammie Bernhart and Hospice nurse Kristen Lawler. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Francesco's family Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors will be allowed in the funeral at a time. Funeral services Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi (Delaware Ave. Worship Site) where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Masks are required, and observe social distancing. The Rite of Committal will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com