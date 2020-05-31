Milazzo, Francesco "Frank" J. BRUNSWICK Francesco "Frank" J. Milazzo, 81 of Cloverlawn Road, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness with his family by his side. Born in Endicott, N.Y., he was son of the late Vito Milazzo and Angela Guardi; and husband for 55 years of Carol Brown Milazzo. He had resided in Brunswick since 1970. Frank was the head purchaser for Grand Union for 40 years retiring in 1993 and a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors in addition to his wife Carol, include his two sons, Michael (Corinna) Milazzo of Troy and Paul (Amy) Milazzo of Lancaster, Pa.; his grandchildren, Lorin (Aaron) Fagan, Christopher (Izabella) Milazzo, Alexandra and Anthony Milazzo; his sister, Maizie (Allan) Shaw; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, John Milazzo, Catherine Bongiorne, and Francis Romano. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Francesco J. "Frank" Milazzo to Meals On Wheels Inc., 20 Rensselaer St., Albany, NY, 12202 or Troy Boys and Girls Club, 1700 Seventh Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook and light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.