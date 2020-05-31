Francesco J. "Frank" Milazzo
Milazzo, Francesco "Frank" J. BRUNSWICK Francesco "Frank" J. Milazzo, 81 of Cloverlawn Road, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness with his family by his side. Born in Endicott, N.Y., he was son of the late Vito Milazzo and Angela Guardi; and husband for 55 years of Carol Brown Milazzo. He had resided in Brunswick since 1970. Frank was the head purchaser for Grand Union for 40 years retiring in 1993 and a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors in addition to his wife Carol, include his two sons, Michael (Corinna) Milazzo of Troy and Paul (Amy) Milazzo of Lancaster, Pa.; his grandchildren, Lorin (Aaron) Fagan, Christopher (Izabella) Milazzo, Alexandra and Anthony Milazzo; his sister, Maizie (Allan) Shaw; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, John Milazzo, Catherine Bongiorne, and Francis Romano. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Francesco J. "Frank" Milazzo to Meals On Wheels Inc., 20 Rensselaer St., Albany, NY, 12202 or Troy Boys and Girls Club, 1700 Seventh Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook and light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.








Published in Albany Times Union from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Sis, Mike, Paul and Families...We are so sorry to hear of Franks passing, he was such a good person and and I have many great memories of him. Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers❤
Ann Hillis
Friend
May 30, 2020
arol, Tony & I are so very sorry about the loss of your beloved Frank. We are thinking of you and your family during this most difficult time.
Tony & Mary Ryan
Friend
May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of Mr.Millazo one of the original Springbrook neighbors passing. He was always a very nice guy. Dan & Meg Reiser
Dan & Meg Reiser
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
We will miss you Uncle Frank, we had a lot of fun memories, from bottle hunting, metal detecting and all the parties and holidays at Ma's, RIP
Tom Delucca
Family
