Verrelli, Francesco ALBANY Francesco Verrelli, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Torrice, Italy, the son of the late Santino and Anna Verrelli. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Giovanni and Fernando. He came to America in 1962 and retired after 35 years as a laborer with Laborers Union Local 190. Francesco enjoyed gardening, wine making, playing cards and spending time with family. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Maria; son, Frank (Kim); two grandchildren, Alexander and Patrick; brother, Dominico (Nuziata); sisters-in-law, Paolina, Maria and Rita Catalano (Joe); and aunt, Agatina Verrelli (dec. Dominico). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Community Hospice, c/o The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to All Saints Catholic Church, 12 Rosemont St., Albany, NY, 12203.