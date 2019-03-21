Romano, Francis Anthony POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. Francis "Frank" Anthony Romano, 74 of Powder Springs, died peacefully in his home on the evening of March 14, 2019. Frank was born in Watervliet on April 29, 1944, to Mr. and Mrs. Francis and Anna Theresa (Polskowski) Romano. He was a graduate of Watervliet High School, and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He met Judy Ann Salmeri after a blind date, and married Judy in 1969. Frank honorably served as a professional firefighter in the Albany (New York) Fire Department, was a two-time Firefighter of the Year, and an honoree in the Heroes Hall of Fame. In addition to his service as a firefighter, Frank was also an exceptional woodworker, mason, and carpenter. To the residents of Menands, Mr. Romano was best known for his meatballs, legendary "garbage bread," and good humor over cocktails and table games. Frank leaves behind his beloved wife, three children, Justine, Nicki, and Frank; and five grandchildren, Madison, Jackson, Frank, Sammy, and Ella. Frank was predeceased by his parents, his brother Tom; and sister Frances.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 21, 2019