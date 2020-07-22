1/
Francis C. Rafun
{ "" }
Rafun, Francis C. TROY Francis C. Rafun, 71, passed away on July 18, 2020, at his home. Francis was a life long resident of Troy and retired from General Electric. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole A. Rafun; children, Michael Rafun (Robin), Caryn Lasher (Donald); grandchildren, Christina Marie, Jonathan Donald; his siblings, Larry Rafun (Phyllis), Rose Reep (Doug), Carl Rafun (Ruth); his nephews and many friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 24, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, N.Y. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Paul DeBonis
Acquaintance
