Hebert, Francis E. COHOES Francis E. Hebert, 88, died August 29, 2020. A lifelong resident of Cohoes, he was son of the late Wilfred and Leona Houle Hebert. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He had been employed at the Watervliet Arsenal and later at the D & H Railroad in Watervliet. He was a member of the Cohoes American Legion and was a avid New York Giants and Mets fan. He was very proud of his Patriot Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the veteran's memorials. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Roulier Hebert; his devoted children, Nadine (Frenchie) Hebert and Michael (Courtney) Hebert. He was brother of Robert (Patricia) Hebert and the late Wilfred and Earl Hebert. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Patrick Hebert. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to concerns over COVID-19 funeral services and wake will be private. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those who wish may make donation's in Frank's memory to the Fisher House at the Stratton VA Hospital, 113 Holland Ave. Albany NY 12208.