VanWert, Francis E. Jr. ALBANY Francis E. "Jimbo" VanWert, 56, passed away suddenly on September 20, 2019. Born in Troy on February 5, 1963, he was the son of the late Francis Sr. and Carol Simard. Jimbo was an amazing father, grandfather, husband, uncle, and friend. He had a heart of gold and was at his happiest when others around him were happy. He was protective, supporting, and would always lend a hand or an ear to whoever needed it. Jimbo could always be found with a smile on his face and had a sense of humor that could brighten any room. In his free time he enjoyed camping, bowling, and cheering on his Minnesota Vikings. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and all others who were lucky enough to have known him. Jimbo is survived by his adoring wife, Marie Whitehead VanWert; his mother Carol; his children, Lisa (Juan) Hernandez, Melissa (Rodney) VanWert, Francis "Jimjim" (Sarah) VanWert, III, and Brittney (Mario) VanWert; his stepchildren, Kim (David) Sousie, Andy Sousie, Shayne (Shannon) LaRock, Dale Sousie, Jackie Edwards, Annie Charette, and Nicole Law; his siblings, Marie (Pete) Decicco, Peter Daurio, Veronica (Richard) Chaplin, and Steven VanWert; his sister-in-law, Loretta Whitehead; nephew Donnelly (Susan) Whitehead and children; his 22 grandchildren; and by many other loving nieces, nephews, and family members. He was preceded in death by his stepchildren, Amy Sousie, Mark Sousie, Jr., Daryl Sousie; and his siblings, Shaun (surviving Maria) VanWert, and Norman (surviving Linda) VanWert. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet. A funeral service at the funeral home will conclude the evening at 7 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimbo's memory can be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or online at stjude.org. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019
