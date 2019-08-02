Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brother Francis Edward OFM Coughlin. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary





Coughlin, Brother Francis Edward OFM ROCHESTER Brother Francis Edward Coughlin, OFM, 71, a professed Franciscan friar for 47 years, died on July 30, 2019, at Strong Hospital in Rochester following heart surgery on July 23. Known as Brother Ed, throughout his life, he served in leadership roles bringing the Franciscan Mission and Intellectual Tradition to life most recently as president of Siena College in Loudonville. Brother Ed was born on July 2, 1948, in Buffalo to James and Margaret (nee McGuire) Coughlin. After graduating from Bishop Timon High School in Buffalo, he earned a bachelor's degree in sociology in 1970 from St. Bonaventure University. He was received into the Franciscan Order on September 6, 1970, in Lafayette, N.J., professing first vows on August 29, 1971, in Brookline, Mass. and solemn vows on October 18, 1974, at St. Bonaventure University. He held a master's degree from Boston College and a Ph.D. from The Catholic University of America. Throughout his ministerial life Brother Ed exemplified servant leadership throughout his Franciscan life, initially at St. Bonaventure University, in the Counseling Center and as a faculty member in the School of Education from 1974 until 1977. In 1977, he began serving in a variety of leadership roles for the Franciscan Holy Name Province and the Order of Friars Minor beginning at St. Anne's Parish in Fair Lawn, N.J., as director of the Province's pre-novitiate formation program and in 1978 at the novitiate in Brookline, with novices and eventually at St. Francis Friary in Manhattan. He also served as director of initial formation, delegate to the Plenary Council of the Order of Friars Minor (Brazil), general visitor to St. John the Baptist Province (Cincinatti), and director of ministerial development and planning, among others including many terms as provincial councilor. Returning to St. Bonaventure, from 1991 to 1996 he served as director of The Franciscan Institute before returning to Manhattan in 1996 as secretary of Holy Name Province. In 2005, Brother Ed was named vice president for Franciscan Mission at S.B.U., teaching in the Franciscan Institute until 2014 when he was named the 11th president of Siena College overseeing marked successes in new academic programming, enrollment and marketing, fundraising and facility enhancement. A popular author and editor he presented at academic and pastoral conferences across the United States and around the world including Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. He served on numerous boards of directors and trustees including Siena, S.B.U., Bishop Timon, Association of Franciscan Colleges and Universities, and St. Francis Friends of the Poor. His passion was introducing people to the Franciscan Tradition especially through pilgrimages to Franciscan Italy, his most recent with his extended family in June 2019. Brother Ed is survived by a brother, Joseph (Lisa); four sisters, Anne (Tom) Devine, Kathleen (Mike) Lynch, Mary (Marty) Quinn, and Sheila (Stan) Pingelski; twelve nieces and nephews and three grandnieces andnephews. His parents and brother Timothy predeceased him. Obsequies will be in the St. Bonaventure University Chapel, Allegany, N.Y., where Brother Ed was an alumnus, trustee, professor and administrator. Wake: Saturday, August 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 4, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5, with burial following in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Siena College will host a Mass and celebration of Brother Ed's life on Tuesday, September 17, the Feast of the Stigmata of Francis of Assisi, at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the Coughlin family and his Franciscan Friars suggest donations be made to advance the Franciscan mission of one of the three Franciscan schools that helped form and shape Brother Ed's life: Bishop Timon High School, St. Bonaventure University, or Siena College. At Siena donations will create the The Brother F. Edward Coughlin, OFM Endowment to Advance Franciscan Values at Siena College, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

