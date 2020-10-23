Curthoys, Francis Edwin EAST GREENBUSH Francis Edwin Curthoys, 93 of East Greenbush, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Frank was born on January 21, 1927 in Troy. He was the son of the late George and Agnes Curthoys. Francis joined the U.S. Navy when he was 18 and served on a minesweeping ship on the Pacific front during World War II. When discharged from the Navy, he worked in newspaper advertising sales for many years until his retirement in 1991 at 62 years old. Frank was a self-proclaimed handyman and had a famous knack for being able to fix anything. He could routinely be found cleaning gutters, painting walls, and even climbing trees well into his 90's. He was well-known for his culinary ability, and had a particular talent when it came to breakfast. His "egg on toast," "orange marmalade corn muffins" and "pancakes with crunchy edges" are still revered and often replicated by his family. Frank was also an avid fisherman, and spent many summers with his family at Schroon Lake. He also leaves behind many friends and memories in Florida. Frank was a dedicated brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His brothers and sisters are Allen Curthoys (deceased), Marie Curthoys (deceased), and Cheryn Curthoys Lever (Michael Lever). He is survived by his daughter Laurie Curthoys; his grandchildren, Daniel Colabelli (Sarah Colabelli), Zack Kilmer (Kimo Pabulayan), and Danielle Attanasio (Josh Coons); and his great-grandchildren, Madison Crotty, Luke Ashley, and Arabella Colabelli. There will be a memorial service in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc. in East Greenbush on Sunday, October 25. Calling hours will be from 12 - 3 p.m., with the main service occurring from 3 - 4 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, you may attend online via Zoom which can be found at wjrockefeller.com
.