Eldridge, Francis H. "Dick" Jr. AVERILL PARK Francis H. "Dick" Eldridge Jr., 89 of Beach Lane, died suddenly at his residence on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born and raised in Albany, Dick was the son of the late Francis H. and Isabelle Sansford Eldridge Sr.; and the devoted husband of the late Suzanne Pelletier Eldridge. Dick was a graduate of Milne High School and received his bachelor's degree from Marlboro College in Vermont. Dick and Sue were married while going to Marlboro. They resided in Vermont before moving to their Crystal Lake property 57 years ago. Dick had served in the Marine Corps from 1952-1954 and was honorably discharged with a rank of 1st lieutenant. Dick retired in 1992 from Key Bank where he was a vice president. Throughout his life Dick enjoyed tennis. He and Sue taught tennis through the Averill Park Adult Education Program. Dick was a former member of the Troy Country Club where he won many club championships in Men's and Mixed Doubles along with many other tournaments in the Capital Region. Dick enjoyed sailing, fly fishing, hunting and the life he had living on Crystal Lake. During his life, Dick held his family, his country and the Marine Corps near to his heart as they were what was important. Survivors include his son Richard S. (Jane) Eldridge of Jacksonville, N.C.; his daughter Amy (Mark) Haines of Averill Park; and his grandson Michael S. Eldridge. Relatives and friends are invited at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, to the Crystal Cove, Old Route 66, Averill Park to attend a service remembering Dick followed by a luncheon. Donations in memory of Francis Eldridge Jr. may be made to the Edmund Niles Huyck Preserve, 5052 Delaware Tpke., Rensselaerville, NY, 12147. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 26, 2019