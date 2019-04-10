|
Bariteau, Francis J. COHOES Francis J. Bariteau, 81, died April 6, 2019. Born in Waterford, he had lived in Cohoes for many years and was son of the late Alfred and Marie LePage Bariteau. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955-1961. He was later employed for many years as supervisor of Buildings, Grounds and Equipment for the Albany County Sheriff's Department. He is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda Varnier Bariteau. He was father of Peter (Anne), Maurice (Marie), Paulette (Michael) Francis (Karen) Marie (Mark) and Monique. Brother of Theresa and Dott. Also survived by 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family there are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Waterford.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019