Cerone, Francis J. BURNT HILLS Francis J. "Frank" Cerone, 68, died October 7, 2020. Call, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Rd, Ballston Lake. Masks are required. Visit TownleyWheelerFH.com

