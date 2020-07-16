1/1
Francis J. "Frank" Legnard
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Legnard, Francis "Frank" J. GUILDERLAND Frank and Yolanda together again at last. Francis "Frank" J. Legnard, 99, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Frank was born in Green Island on June 28, 1921, the first of eight children born to the late Francis J. and Catherine Denny Legnard. Frank was predeceased by the love of his life, Yolanda DiFabio Legnard, in 2009. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Kathleen Purcell, Joan Houlihan, Alice Smith, and William, John, Edward and Robert Legnard. He is survived by his devoted children, Joseph (Vera) Legnard of Ballston Lake, Maria (Rene) Rancourt of Natick, Mass., and Frances Bernard of Watervliet; his cherished grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Legnard (Alex) Detschelt, Kate Legnard (Joseph) Fiorilli, Mary Legnard, Theresa Legnard, Frank J. Gilchrist Bernard and Rebecca Bernard (Michael) Lalli; and six great-grandchildren. He served his county during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. Frank was the sole proprietor of Integra Structures, Inc. retiring at age 72. Frank was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing on Cossayuna Lake. He was a Life Master bridge player and continued to play into his 90s with his two favorite partners, Ray Ratee and Fred Caravan. He was a devoted family man and regular communicant at Christ the King Church for over 60 years. Frank had a lifelong love of music and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar alongside his loving wife Yolanda playing the accordion. In addition to his love of music, Frank excelled at his daily crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles. He was the finest of the greatest generation and was loved and respected by all who knew him. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Avenue in Guilderland. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in memory of Frank be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. The family would like to thank Lenny and all the employees of Capital City Diner who always greeted and treated Dad with such kindness and love. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 15, 2020
Deepest condolences to the entire Legnard Family and extended family
Bill & Linda Brannigan
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
First, I like to thank Francis for his Service during WWII. Im sure my mother and father; Jim & Eileen Bailey knew him well. Ill say a little prayer to make sure hes safe with the Angels and God. He had a long and wonderful life. May he Rest In Peace.
Jim Bailey
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
Joe, Maria, Frannie, and Family: Your Dad was one of the finest persons Ive ever known, and was very kind to me (as was your Mom) throughout my life. I really enjoyed my last visit with him at Joe and Veras 50th Anniversary Celebration. Im very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved