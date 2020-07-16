Legnard, Francis "Frank" J. GUILDERLAND Frank and Yolanda together again at last. Francis "Frank" J. Legnard, 99, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Frank was born in Green Island on June 28, 1921, the first of eight children born to the late Francis J. and Catherine Denny Legnard. Frank was predeceased by the love of his life, Yolanda DiFabio Legnard, in 2009. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Kathleen Purcell, Joan Houlihan, Alice Smith, and William, John, Edward and Robert Legnard. He is survived by his devoted children, Joseph (Vera) Legnard of Ballston Lake, Maria (Rene) Rancourt of Natick, Mass., and Frances Bernard of Watervliet; his cherished grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Legnard (Alex) Detschelt, Kate Legnard (Joseph) Fiorilli, Mary Legnard, Theresa Legnard, Frank J. Gilchrist Bernard and Rebecca Bernard (Michael) Lalli; and six great-grandchildren. He served his county during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. Frank was the sole proprietor of Integra Structures, Inc. retiring at age 72. Frank was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing on Cossayuna Lake. He was a Life Master bridge player and continued to play into his 90s with his two favorite partners, Ray Ratee and Fred Caravan. He was a devoted family man and regular communicant at Christ the King Church for over 60 years. Frank had a lifelong love of music and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar alongside his loving wife Yolanda playing the accordion. In addition to his love of music, Frank excelled at his daily crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles. He was the finest of the greatest generation and was loved and respected by all who knew him. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Avenue in Guilderland. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in memory of Frank be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. The family would like to thank Lenny and all the employees of Capital City Diner who always greeted and treated Dad with such kindness and love.
