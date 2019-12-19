Martin, Francis J. ALBANY Francis J. Martin, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Francis J. and Mary (Fisher) Martin. He was a graduate of the former Vincentian Institute and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Siena College. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked in sales and marketing with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Northeastern New York for 23 years, retiring in 1993. Francis was a communicant of The Parish of Mater Christi and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Albany Elks and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Albany Division 5. He was an avid sports fan with a special place in his heart for the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers (Go Pack!). Frank loved nothing more than a good joke, a hearty laugh and a Bourbon Manhattan on the rocks. All in the company of family and good friends who will miss him dearly. Francis was the husband of the late Joan Weir Martin who passed away in 1990. He is survived by his children: Brigid M. Martin of South Glens Falls, Patricia Martin (Keith) Smith of Albany and Erin E. (J. Deiter) Sanchack of Williamsville, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Brian and Colleen Martin, Schuyler and Reagan Sanchack; and several nieces and nephews. Francis was predeceased by his sister Maureen O'Connor; and his son-in-law Richard Campaner. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, December 20, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, at 9:30 a.m. in The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital District Irish American Association Building Fund, 375 Ontario Street, Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
