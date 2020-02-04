Narbon, Francis "Frank" J. CLIFTON PARK Francis "Frank" J. Narbon, age 80 of Clifton Park, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Francis and Vivian Narbon. Frank graduated from Cohoes High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent his 37-year career as a commercial truck driver for Freihofer's Bakery, retiring in 2001. After retirement he worked as a swap driver at New Country Toyota of Clifton Park for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1450 in Halfmoon. He was an avid New York Giants fan. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by infant son Joseph. He is survived by his loving wife of over 42 years, Dawn Narbon; sons, Jeffrey (Dianna) Narbon, Steven Narbon; daughter, Lori Ann Narbon; sister, Charlene McAvoy; brother Paul Narbon; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Two stepsons, Mitchell Cole and Daniel Cole. He is also survived by dear friend, George Peterson; and the Lounsbury family of his heart. Jody, Meredith and his beloved nieces Gabrielle and Alexa. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Please check the funeral home website in early April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To express condolences, please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020