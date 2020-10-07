Sorrento, Francis J. RENSSELAER Francis J. Sorrento, 65, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Francis was the son of the late Francis and Dorothy Sorrento. Francis is survived by his son, Francis III; granddaughter, Olive; sister, Donna Sorrento (Thomas Goluboff); and nephew, Jason (Debra) Ernst. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Friday, October 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis' memory to the Retired Racehorse Project, info@retiredracehorseproject.org or 3357 Hazelwood Rd., Edgewater, MD, 21037.