Bayly, Francis "Whitey" Joseph STEPHENTOWN Francis "Whitey" Joseph Bayly, 78, died at the Stratton VA Medical Center on August 20, 2020. Whitey was born in Troy, N.Y., to Joseph A. Bayly and Catherine T. Herbert Bayly. Whitey was proud of his service as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a highly decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded several medals including the purple heart. Whitey operated his own excavating business, Kaye Clearing, for many years and worked as a highway superintendent for the NYS Dept. of Transportation. He was a member of the Veterans of Stephentown, Poestenkill VFW and a past member of the Defreestville Fire Department. Whitey was a faithful and valued communicant of St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Whitey was predeceased by his wife, Kathy J. Bayly; and was the father of Cindy J. Coleman (Jim), SMSgt. Greg M. Mihalko (Kristin), Gerry A. Fuhrmann (Matt), and the late Michael P. Mihalko (Dawn). Also survived by his grandchildren, James (Brianna), Matthew and Megan Coleman; Olivia and A1C Mitchell Mihalko; and Francis, Natalie and Robert Fuhrmann. Whitey was the brother of Joseph J. Bayly (Maureen), Therese A. Buono (John), Kathleen E. Hena (M.Abu), Peggy Heeran (Matt), the late Mary M. Morrill (Chuck) and John P. Bayly (Anna). He is also survived by his brother-in-law James Mihalko (Meg); and sisters-in-lawn, Gerry Wilcox (Ray), Barbara Sneed (Richard) and Carol Schwaiger (Otto). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express thanks to the Albany VA Medical Center for the great care they provided for many years. Whitey was blessed to have wonderful neighbors who were much appreciated, especially Tom Stevens, Jason Guilbeault and Kyle Kidney. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer on Tuesday, August 25 from 4-7 pm. Masks are required. Social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Henry's Church, followed by a private interment in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Whitey's name may be made to the Veterans of Stephentown, PO 612, Stephentown, NY 12169