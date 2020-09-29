1/1
Francis Joseph Cone Sr.
1936 - 2020
Cone, Francis Joseph Sr. POESTENKILL Francis Joseph Cone Sr. passed from this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, surrounded by the love of his cherished family. Born in Troy on September 6, 1936, he was son of the late Frank S. and Mary (Connell) Cone. Francis grew up in Green Island where he was a graduate of the Heatly School. He furthered his education at Siena College and then moved to New York City where he resided with his two beloved aunts, Grace and Elizabeth Connell, to whom he was considered a son. In time, he returned to Green Island and took employment with Montgomery Ward & Company in Menands. He eventually met June Marriner, through her sister, a co-worker of Francis' at Montgomery Ward & Company, and following a date at Guptill's Arena, the two fell in love and were married. They relocated to Poestenkill where they raised their family. Francis was later employed by Pioneer Bank and most recently by the Averill Park School District, where he retired from. In his retirement years, Francis enjoyed the company of his grandchildren who filled his heart with pride. He was a movie buff and was devout in his Catholic faith, attending St. Anthony of Padua Shrine Church in Troy. He was the beloved husband of the late June (Marriner) Cone; the loving father of Kelley Sigond and Francis Joseph Cone Jr. (Jeanette), all of Poestenkill, and Theresa Beebe (Ed) of Averill Park; cherished grandfather of Jolene O'Bryan (Dan), Jessica Marilynn Cone (Tom Connolly), Megan Mulhern (Dan), Hollis Haynes (Blake), Daniel (Herman) Edwards (Miriah), Francis J. Cone III, Andrew Maschke and Kathleen AnneMarie Cone, Aaron Beebe, and Riley Beebe; and adoring great-grandfather of Kahlen Alexander, Daniel Mulhern, Emilia Grace Mulhern, Samantha Mulhern and Isla Mulhern. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Shrine Church of St. Anthony of Padua, Troy. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Francis' family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Contributions, in memory of Francis Joseph Cone Sr., may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Shrine Church, 28 State St., Troy, NY, 12180. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Shrine Church of St. Anthony of Padua
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
