Weaver, Francis Joseph "Frank" Sr. LATHAM Frank, aka Dad, PopPop, Grandpa decided it was his time to go home on the morning of January 29, 2020, after spending a beautiful holiday with his family and saying grace for us at Christmas and New Year's dinners as one of our most awaited traditions each year. He enjoyed 102 1/2 years, driving his Honda Civic until 96 and living independently until just after his 100th birthday! Frank was born in Troy on August 1, 1917, to the late Charles Ignatius and Susan A. Webb Weaver and was a graduate of St. Francis School and Troy High School, class of 1935. He wanted to attend college but always said, "You had to have money or a scholarship in those days and we didn't have either." During the Great Depression he needed to help his mother who was widowed when he was only 12. He started delivering newspapers and collecting laundry from R.P.I. students. He became a caddy from 1935 to 1942 at the Troy Country Club. He then enlisted and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy for his service during World War II (1943-1945). This was followed by his career as a licensed sales associate with Prudential Insurance Company where he worked for 33 years in Cohoes and Van Schaick Island, retiring with numerous honors and achievements in August 1979 and meeting dear friends who later became known as Aunt Obie and Uncle Vernon LaFreniere. Frank married his beautiful Madelyn Lee Belli on November 14, 1956. Very late in their adult lives, they were blessed with two children, Francis Joseph Jr. and Susan Adele, whom they raised at 10 Lisa Lane. Frank was widowed far too early in 1985, but was well cared for by Aunt Alida and Aunt Mimi until he mastered the laundry and microwave or found his way to the Purple Pub. He then suffered another loss with the sudden passing of Frank Jr. in 2002. He supported his daughter-in-law, Charleen, as she raised three beautiful girls who came to live in the family home on Lisa Lane while he moved to 14 Shaker Bay Road to live in his own apartment over the garage with Susan and her family. He became the "oldest babysitter in America" attending school functions, basketball and volleyball games, swim and gymnastics meets, theater and ballet performances, and getting the kids off the school bus. He even traveled to music performances at Ithaca College until he turned 101! Frank was a firm believer in exercise and eating right but did enjoy the occasional beer or Dewar's on the rocks! He played many rounds of golf at the Troy Country Club and areas courses, carrying his bag and walking the course until he had to use a cart. On a sunny day in these past few years he would say "We'd have 18 holes played by now, gone in for lunch and been back out for the second 18." He had at least two holes-in-one in his years. He was a member of the Troy YMCA for 68 years where he was an avid lap swimmer. He was known to everyone at the pool, including several of the younger regular swimmers who called him their role model. A lane would be cleared for him upon his arrival (thank you Sue)! After turning 101 and no longer able to climb the stairs at the Troy location, Frank continued his swimming in East Greenbush. The Troy YMCA staff honored him on his 100th birthday as did the Today Show where he was a proud Smucker's recipient. Frank was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Shrine Church in Troy where he ushered the 4:30 Mass for years, taking up the collection until he was 99! Thank you to those parishioners who had to duck to get out of his way as he reached at an angle to pass the basket those last few months he served. He was president of the Emerald Athletic Club from 1948-50 and was a member of the Elks and American Legion. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and would prefer to watch the games on television as opposed to fighting the crowds at the stadium. He supported many charities including the Paralyzed Veterans, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and St. Jude Children's Hospital. Frank was a most devoted father to Dr. Susan Adele Weaver and the late Francis Joseph Weaver Jr. In addition, he is survived by his cherished daughter-in-law, Charleen (Hayes); and five most precious grandchildren, Madelyn Charleen, Mary Kate (Joey) and Amanda Frances Weaver and Lindsey Madelyn and Jeremy Francis Weissman. He will leave behind Button, the frenchie and Sidney, the rabbit. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families as well as some dear neighbors on Lisa Lane. Frank was predeceased by his siblings, Sarah Snyder (Buddy), Charlie, John "Sha" (Bessie), and Rita Horton (Jack) with whom he was lovingly raised at 89 College Avenue. A true gentleman, a legend, a hero...he will be dearly missed. The Weaver family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Valerie, Phyllis, Marjorie, "LaLa," Marty and Larry for their dedicated, loving support and care. The funeral will be held on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy, thence to St. Anthony of Padua Shrine Church, 28 State St., Troy where at 10 a.m. the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua, New York Oncology/Hematology Foundation to support patients and families where Susan and Charleen work or to the . Please express online condolences at sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 1, 2020