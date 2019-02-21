Joy, Francis Sr. VALLEY FALLS Francis Joy Sr., 86 of Valley Falls, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Howard F. and Marion Coutier Joy; and the beloved husband of the late Alice Vogel Joy. Frank enjoyed watching baseball especially the N.Y. Yankees, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Dolores (late James) Sweener and Ivan Joy. He was predeceased by his son Francis Joy Jr.; and siblings, Gene, William, John, Rufus and Lenny Joy and Alma Gerst. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3541
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019